Brazil signs polar vessel contract

27th June 2022 - 16:00 GMT | by Wilder Alejandro Sanchez in Washington DC

Mock-up of the NApAnt polar vessel for the Brazilian Navy. (Photo: Agência Marinha de Notícias Brazil)

Construction of the Navio de Apoio Antártico (NApAnt) is scheduled to begin this year.

The Brazilian Navy expects to receive by late 2025 a new polar support vessel (Navio de Apoio Antártico, or NApAnt), the service explained after a contract was signed on 13 June.

The new vessel will be built by a special-purpose entity called Polar 1 Construção Naval, which comprises two subsidiaries of Singapore-based SembCorp Marine (Brazil-based Estaleiro Jurong Aracruz shipyard and SembCorp Marine Specialised Shipbuilding).

In a 14 June statement, SembCorp Marine explained that the contract is worth about $150 million and was awarded by Emgepron, ‘a state-owned company linked to the Ministry of Defence in Brazil’.

According to SembCorp Marine,

