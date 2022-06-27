Brazil signs polar vessel contract
The Brazilian Navy expects to receive by late 2025 a new polar support vessel (Navio de Apoio Antártico, or NApAnt), the service explained after a contract was signed on 13 June.
The new vessel will be built by a special-purpose entity called Polar 1 Construção Naval, which comprises two subsidiaries of Singapore-based SembCorp Marine (Brazil-based Estaleiro Jurong Aracruz shipyard and SembCorp Marine Specialised Shipbuilding).
In a 14 June statement, SembCorp Marine explained that the contract is worth about $150 million and was awarded by Emgepron, ‘a state-owned company linked to the Ministry of Defence in Brazil’.
According to SembCorp Marine,
