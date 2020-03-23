Brazil deploys frigate to support UNIFIL
The Brazilian Navy’s Niteroi-class frigate Independencia left the Port of Natal on 16 March to join the Maritime Task Force of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (FTM-UNIFIL).
Brazil has been involved with the mission since 2011 and Independencia is the sixth vessel deployed.
It is manned by a crew of 200 and will operate in the Middle East until December 2020. The ship will carry out maritime and littoral security missions and train members of the Lebanese Navy.
The Niteroi-class frigates were constructed in the 1970s. Each vessel has a displacement of 3.8t and dimensions of 129.2m length, 13.5m width and 6.5m draft.
Related Equipment in Defence Insight
More from Naval Warfare
-
Canada begins work on heavy polar icebreaker to protect its high-Arctic sovereignty
The vessel, made under the auspices of the country’s National Shipbuilding Strategy, will be the first heavy icebreaker built in Canada for over six decades.
-
Fincantieri begins steel-cutting on FREMM EVO frigates for the Italian Navy
The two new frigates are expected to enter service by 2030.
-
BAE Systems to provide missile tubes to Block VI Virginia-class submarines
The construction of the Block V submarines is still ongoing, with none of the ten boats yet commissioned.
-
US Navy tests Aegis combat system for hypersonic missile defence
The Arleigh Burke destroyer USS Pinckney undertook the tests against a simulated SM-6 missile.
-
Royal Navy destroyer completes UAV live-fire exercise before heading to the Indo-Pacific
HMS Dauntless ran a full UAV test to mimic potential real-world threats.