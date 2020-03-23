To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Brazil deploys frigate to support UNIFIL

23rd March 2020 - 14:00 GMT | by Shephard News Team

RSS

The Brazilian Navy’s Niteroi-class frigate Independencia left the Port of Natal on 16 March to join the Maritime Task Force of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (FTM-UNIFIL).

Brazil has been involved with the mission since 2011 and Independencia is the sixth vessel deployed.

It is manned by a crew of 200 and will operate in the Middle East until December 2020. The ship will carry out maritime and littoral security missions and train members of the Lebanese Navy.

The Niteroi-class frigates were constructed in the 1970s. Each vessel has a displacement of 3.8t and dimensions of 129.2m length, 13.5m width and 6.5m draft.

Related Equipment in Defence Insight

Niterói Class

Shephard News Team

Author

Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us