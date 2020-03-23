Brazil deploys frigate to support UNIFIL

The Brazilian Navy’s Niteroi-class frigate Independencia left the Port of Natal on 16 March to join the Maritime Task Force of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (FTM-UNIFIL).

Brazil has been involved with the mission since 2011 and Independencia is the sixth vessel deployed.

It is manned by a crew of 200 and will operate in the Middle East until December 2020. The ship will carry out maritime and littoral security missions and train members of the Lebanese Navy.

The Niteroi-class frigates were constructed in the 1970s. Each vessel has a displacement of 3.8t and dimensions of 129.2m length, 13.5m width and 6.5m draft.

