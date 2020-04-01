Black Sea Fleet frigates conduct Mediterranean exercises
Three Admiral Grigorivich-class frigates from the Russian Navy’s Black Sea Fleet (BSF) carried out a training exercise in the Mediterranean Sea.
The drill involved the first-in-class Admiral Grigorovich, Admiral Makarov (pictured) and Admiral Essen.
The frigates practised searching and destroying a submarine belonging to a mock enemy. Air support was provided by the use of an AsuW Ka-27PL naval helicopter belonging to the BSF.
After the destruction of the mock submarine, the frigate crews trained in joint navigation and combat manoeuvres such as signalling, anti-submarine and anti-aircraft protection.
