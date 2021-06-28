Belgorod sea trials are under way, says TASS

Canada commissions Harry DeWolf to bolster its Arctic presence
The Harry DeWolf-class Arctic and Offshore Patrol Ships are designed to augment Canadian naval capabilities in the High North — but can other navies afford to follow suit?
Citing a source on the sidelines of the International Maritime Defence Show 2021 in St Petersburg, Russian state-run news agency TASS reported on 26 June that the Project 09852 submarine Belgorod had begun sea trials in the White Sea.
The manufacturer Sevmash commenced sea trials on 25 June, the source said, adding that they will be followed by state trials.
However, Sevmash did not comment on the matter, TASS noted.
If state trials prove successful, Belgorod (the longest submarine in the world at 184m) will be the first launch platform for the Poseidon nuclear-armed unmanned underwater vehicle (UUV). Shephard understands that the Russian Navy expects to receive its first Poseidon units by the end of 2021.
Shephard Defence Insight notes that Belgorod was meant to enter service with the Russian Navy Pacific Fleet in September 2020, but it only began preparing for sea trials in February 2021.
USN exercises contract option with Lockheed Martin for FFG-62 combat system integration.
The South Korean navy's ability to deploy marines and helicopters has taken a major step forwards with the commissioning of a second Dokdo-class LPH.
Since ship propulsion shifted from sails to propellers, preventing seawater from getting into the hull via the stern tube has been one of the most fundamental engineering challenges of designing and operating vessels. Without reliable sealing, even the simplest marine operation can become time consuming, costly and complex. Today there are new challenges to reliability, including greater forces at play and an environmental focus on preventing fluids from escaping the hull as well as getting in. But the stern tube seal remains a basic building block of safe and secure sailing.
Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division puts AESA radar through its paces.
Navantia performs first of two deliberate strandings of the Spanish Navy’s newest submarine.