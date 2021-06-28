Belgorod sea trials are under way, says TASS

Belgorod (background of picture) is 184m long. (Photo: Pravda)

Manufacturer trials of the world’s longest submarine may have begun.

Citing a source on the sidelines of the International Maritime Defence Show 2021 in St Petersburg, Russian state-run news agency TASS reported on 26 June that the Project 09852 submarine Belgorod had begun sea trials in the White Sea.

The manufacturer Sevmash commenced sea trials on 25 June, the source said, adding that they will be followed by state trials.

However, Sevmash did not comment on the matter, TASS noted.

If state trials prove successful, Belgorod (the longest submarine in the world at 184m) will be the first launch platform for the Poseidon nuclear-armed unmanned underwater vehicle (UUV). Shephard understands that the Russian Navy expects to receive its first Poseidon units by the end of 2021.

Shephard Defence Insight notes that Belgorod was meant to enter service with the Russian Navy Pacific Fleet in September 2020, but it only began preparing for sea trials in February 2021.