Belgium buys Exail’s R7 ROVs for underwater operations
The Belgian Navy has selected Exail’s R7 ROVs which, according to the company, are able to enhance inspection capabilities and dispose of EODs while safeguarding harbours, infrastructure and equipment.
As stated by Exail, the R7 ROVs can conduct operations in up to 300 metres of depth. They can be operated from small boats as well as from shore and allow to be fitted with a robotic arm, making them useful for different missions.
Exail announced that the R7 was specially equipped with INS, DVL, USBL sensors, a multibeam sonar, and a camera for EOD neutralisation missions. The French company offers a range of ROVs, such as the Roving Bat, a multipurpose, hybrid ROV and crawler for close inspection and cleaning operations of immersed vertical structures such as ship hulls.
In 2018, Exail delivered an H300V MKII, which is based on a modular and flexible structure, to the Chilean company Ultrasea to demonstrate its capabilities for the fishing industry.
The French Navy has further selected the H2000 ROV, equipped with two manipulator arms and hydraulic tools based on an open-frame modular structure, for shipwreck and aircraft wreck seabed interventions.
More from Naval Warfare
-
Frigate building in South America – the fleet renewal challenge
South America has become something of a retirement village warships where the average age of major surface combatants is 40 years, some of which should probably be in a museum. Peru, however, has joined Brazil and Colombia in a group of three countries that have been attempting to modernise their fleets with new frigates and corvettes built in local shipyards.
-
Canadian Coast Guard awards pre-construction contract for MPVs
The company received the Construction Engineering and Long Lead Items contract after having completed the Basic Design review for the vessels in late 2023.
-
Italy’s Fincantieri signs $1.3 billion contract to supply PPAs to Indonesia
The contract will include two PPA units which were originally designed for and ordered by the Italian Navy.
-
Brazil’s Navy launches third Riachuelo attack submarine
The ceremony was attended by Brazil’s President Lula da Silva and French President Emmanuel Macron.