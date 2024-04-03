Belgium buys Exail’s R7 ROVs for underwater operations

The Belgian Navy has selected Exail’s R7 ROVs which, according to the company, are able to enhance inspection capabilities and dispose of EODs while safeguarding harbours, infrastructure and equipment.

As stated by Exail, the R7 ROVs can conduct operations in up to 300 metres of depth. They can be operated from small boats as well as from shore and allow to be fitted with a robotic arm, making them useful for different missions.

Exail announced that the R7 was specially equipped with INS, DVL, USBL sensors, a multibeam sonar, and a camera for EOD neutralisation missions. The French company offers a range of ROVs, such as the Roving Bat, a multipurpose, hybrid ROV and crawler for close inspection and cleaning operations of immersed vertical structures such as ship hulls.

In 2018, Exail delivered an H300V MKII, which is based on a modular and flexible structure, to the Chilean company Ultrasea to demonstrate its capabilities for the fishing industry.

The French Navy has further selected the H2000 ROV, equipped with two manipulator arms and hydraulic tools based on an open-frame modular structure, for shipwreck and aircraft wreck seabed interventions.