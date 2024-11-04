Belgium and the Netherlands sign up for BAE Systems’ naval gun

BAE Systems is to supply eight 40Mk4 naval gun systems for new anti-submarine warfare frigates of the Dutch and Belgian navies.

Each country is taking two ships and each ship will be fitted with two of the guns under the order place by the Dutch Materiel and IT Command.

The contract includes installation, training, documentation, spares and tools with an option for BAE Systems’ 3P programmable ammunition and additional guns for training purposes. The first gun is scheduled for delivery in 2026.

The Bofors 40Mk4 is a compact and lightweight naval gun system designed for anti-aircraft and anti-surface warfare operations which can switch between ammunition types based on type of threats.

The programmable 40mm Bofors 3P ammunition provides the naval gun system with the highest possible combat flexibility, as it can be programmed in six different function modes to provide optimised effect.

The contract for the new anti-submarine warfare frigates ships was signed in July last year with deliveries of the vessels expected to take place between 2030 and 3032. Since the contract for the ships was signed, signature contracts have been signed for mission management, navigation bridge and platform management systems, 76mm Sovraponte naval gun systems, MAN 20V28/33D STC marine engines and Scanter 6002 radars.

The ships will replace existing M-class Karel Doorman-class frigates with each countries’ commitment to two frigates estimated at €1.8 billion (US$2.1 billion).

Related Equipment in Defence Insight

Karel Doorman (M) Class

Anti-Submarine Warfare Frigates (ASWF)