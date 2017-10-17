BCG receives final two OPVs
Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri has delivered the last two of four offshore patrol vessels (OPVs) to the Bangladesh Coast Guard (BCG), the company announced on 12 October.
The four vessels are former Italian Navy Minerva-class corvettes converted by Fincantieri into OPVs under a contract from July 2015.
The first two OPVs, formerly known as Minerva and Sibilla, were delivered to Bangladesh in August 2016 and were renamed by the BCG to Syed Nazrul and Tajuddin.
The final two vessels delivered to Bangladesh are former Urania and Danaide, renamed to Karamuzzaman and Mansoor Ali.
The vessels will be used by the BCG to patrol the country’s maritime boundaries and traffic in its exclusive economic zone, with capabilities to contain environmental pollution and to rescue and assist the civilian population in the case of humanitarian emergencies.
