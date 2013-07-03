BAE Systems wins $40 million US Navy canister award

BAE Systems will produce canisters for the storage, transport and launch of a wide range of missiles used by the US Navy under a new contract announced on 2 July.

The contract will see BAE Systems produce four different canisters, each of which is designed to complement a specific missile system. These include Mk 14 canisters for Tomahawk missiles, Mk 21 Mod 2 canisters for SM-3 missiles, Mk 21 Mod 3 canisters for SM-6 missiles, and Mk 25 canisters for ESSM missiles.



The US Navy will use the canisters with the Mk 41 and Mk 57 Vertical Launching Systems (VLS) - below deck missile launchers capable of launching missiles at multiple naval warfare threats including anti-air, anti-submarine, ship self-defense, land attack and ballistic missile defense missions. Both these VLS are also produced by BAE Systems.



Chris Hughes, vice president and general manager of Weapon Systems at BAE Systems, said: ‘BAE Systems has a long-standing canister production franchise built on delivering world-class canisters to the US Navy, helping our sailors accomplish their missions more safely and effectively. We look forward to supporting the navy and our sailors for many years to come.’



The $40 million contract has the potential for additional annual contract awards. If all options are exercised, the total value could exceed $400 million. The contract will run from 2013 through 2019 if all options are exercised.