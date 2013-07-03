BAE Systems wins $40 million US Navy canister award
BAE Systems will produce canisters for the storage, transport and launch of a wide range of missiles used by the US Navy under a new contract announced on 2 July.
The contract will see BAE Systems produce four different canisters, each of which is designed to complement a specific missile system. These include Mk 14 canisters for Tomahawk missiles, Mk 21 Mod 2 canisters for SM-3 missiles, Mk 21 Mod 3 canisters for SM-6 missiles, and Mk 25 canisters for ESSM missiles.
The US Navy will use the canisters with the Mk 41 and Mk 57 Vertical Launching Systems (VLS) - below deck missile launchers capable of launching missiles at multiple naval warfare threats including anti-air, anti-submarine, ship self-defense, land attack and ballistic missile defense missions. Both these VLS are also produced by BAE Systems.
Chris Hughes, vice president and general manager of Weapon Systems at BAE Systems, said: ‘BAE Systems has a long-standing canister production franchise built on delivering world-class canisters to the US Navy, helping our sailors accomplish their missions more safely and effectively. We look forward to supporting the navy and our sailors for many years to come.’
The $40 million contract has the potential for additional annual contract awards. If all options are exercised, the total value could exceed $400 million. The contract will run from 2013 through 2019 if all options are exercised.
More from Naval Warfare
-
US Coast Guard announces measures to further implement Force Design 2028 strategy
The US Coast Guard (USCG) created new units, including five Programme Executive Offices (PEOs), to facilitate and speed up the procurement of new capabilities.
-
Future of the US Navy’s Arleigh Burke programme remains unclear
The US Navy does not have a precise date for the award of the procurement contract for the third Arleigh Burke-class destroyer despite having the funds to advance with the programme in FY2025.
-
US Navy may look to foreign suppliers to accelerate shipbuilding programmes
The US Navy (USN) is currently reassessing its acquisition efforts and seeking ways to reduce the multiple delays across the shipbuilding initiatives.
-
Italy orders two ships as work begins on others along with deliveries and updates
The Italian Navy is being refreshed with two new ships ordered, while in the past six months steel was cut for a new frigate, an enhanced frigate was delivered and Horizon-class frigates passed a design review.
-
Singapore declassifies SEAL Carrier swimmer delivery vehicle for special forces use
Singapore’s navy has introduced the Combatant Craft Underwater vessel, a multi-mode swimmer delivery vehicle designed to enhance its Naval Diving Unit’s ability to conduct covert maritime special operations.