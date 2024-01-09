BAE Systems to upgrade Mk 45 control systems on Anzac-class frigates

The Australian government has contracted BAE Systems to upgrade the Mk 45 naval guns on the Royal Australian Navy’s (RAN’s) fleet of Anzac-class frigates to Mod 4 standard.

It will provide them with the Common Control System used by the US Navy (USN) and support parallel development with new RAN ships such as the Hunter-class ships under construction which will be fitted with Mk 45 guns.

According to BAE Systems, the upgrade will modify existing Mk 45 systems to eliminate obsolescence issues and extend the life of the gun system, as well as equip the Mk 45s with the capability to integrate future extended-range precision guided munitions such as the hypervelocity projectile.

The company stated: ‘The upgrade ensures that Mk 45 gun systems remain supportable for decades to come and ready to integrate the latest, most innovative technology features to support advanced munitions and future mission capabilities for a significantly lower cost than a new gun.’

Work on the contract will take place at the BAE Systems production facility in Louisville, Kentucky, with the first delivery planned for early 2026.

Over the past five years, BAE Systems has signed multiple contracts to update the Mk 45 gun systems deployed by different navies.

In 2018, USN ordered four existing guns to the Mod 4 configuration under a contract worth US$46.8 million. Mk 45 gun systems have been upgraded to Mod 4 also in South Korea, Japan and Denmark.

According to BAE Systems, variations of the Mk 45 have been deployed on more than 240 ships in 10 different countries.