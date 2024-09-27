BAE Systems to overhaul and modernise USS Halsey
The US Navy has chosen BAE Systems to direct maintenance and modernisation of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Halsey (DDG 97). The contract is worth an initial US$177.8 million to the company, although if all its potential options were taken up, that could rise to $225.5 million.
BAE Systems’ San Diego shipyard will dry-dock the Halsey while it undergoes underwater hull preservation work and the enhancement of its Aegis combat system with the Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Programme (Block 3).
While in dry-dock, the ship is expected to have its command-and-control systems upgraded. BAE Systems has also been charged with refurbishing the living space the all 260 crewmembers who work the ship.
The scale of the modernisation project is expected to put the Halsey out of any consideration for duty from October 2024 into 2026. The work will be conducted under the auspices of the Depot Maintenance Period (DMP), in which the San Diego shipyard crew has experienced having refurbished four other vessels under DMP rules, the latest of which was USS Mustin (DDG 89).
BAE Systems’ San Diego shipyard employs around 650 people, and general manager of San Diego ship repair, Eric Icke, said the team was well-practiced and ready for the task of taking on the USS Halsey.
“This type of deep-level sustainment work is necessary and critical to maintain the combat effectiveness of the USS Halsey,” said Icke. “This assigned DMP work will enable the Halsey to move into its next phase of fleet readiness.”
