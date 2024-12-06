BAE Systems thinks littorally with new ship designs
The UK’s newest Type 26 frigate, HMS Sheffield, began steel cutting in the final week of November 2024.
Type 26 frigates have significant modular bay space to help them take on a range of missions. Navies simply fit the modular bay space with the right tools or force multipliers for the mission on which they intend to send the frigate, and the UK’s Royal Navy has so far committed to a fleet of eight Type 26 vessels.
But BAE Systems, which builds the Type 26 frigates, has plans to evolve the fundamentals of its modular design into a
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 2 free stories per week
- Daily news round-up email service
- Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Naval Warfare
-
Swedish Navy boosts submarine fleet navigation with ECPINS deal
The agreement between OSI Maritime Systems and the Royal Swedish Navy covers the nation’s entire underwater fleet.
-
HII acquires new manufacturing capacity for AUKUS work
An existing facility in South Carolina will be turned over to work on AUKUS elements, as well as other US Navy projects.
-
US Navy testing mid-ocean missile restocking system in case of conflict with China
US Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro has revealed plans to mitigate the difficulties of a war in the western Pacific.
-
US Navy contracts X-Bow to boost rocket motor manufacture
The US has been battling hard to keep up with demand for solid rocket motors (SRMs).
-
Indian Navy contracts Kongsberg to provide equipment for for its Fleet Support Ships
Kongsberg Maritime will give the Indian Navy’s future FSS fleet new replenishment options to boost the range of the navy’s vessels.