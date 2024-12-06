To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

BAE Systems thinks littorally with new ship designs

6th December 2024 - 10:52 GMT | by Tony Fyler

RSS

Each of the Littoral Strike Ships would potentially act as a force multiplier. (Photo: author)

The shape of littoral combat is evolving, but will the Littoral Strike Craft from BAE Systems meet the needs of navies?

The UK’s newest Type 26 frigate, HMS Sheffield, began steel cutting in the final week of November 2024.

Type 26 frigates have significant modular bay space to help them take on a range of missions. Navies simply fit the modular bay space with the right tools or force multipliers for the mission on which they intend to send the frigate, and the UK’s Royal Navy has so far committed to a fleet of eight Type 26 vessels.

But BAE Systems, which builds the Type 26 frigates, has plans to evolve the fundamentals of its modular design into a

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 2 free stories per week
  • Daily news round-up email service
  • Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Tony Fyler

Author

Tony Fyler

Tony Fyler is the Naval Reporter at Shephard. He has experience in business and …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us