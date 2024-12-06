BAE Systems thinks littorally with new ship designs

The UK’s newest Type 26 frigate, HMS Sheffield, began steel cutting in the final week of November 2024.

Type 26 frigates have significant modular bay space to help them take on a range of missions. Navies simply fit the modular bay space with the right tools or force multipliers for the mission on which they intend to send the frigate, and the UK’s Royal Navy has so far committed to a fleet of eight Type 26 vessels.

But BAE Systems, which builds the Type 26 frigates, has plans to evolve the fundamentals of its modular design into a