BAE Systems puts its nose to the Grindstone on weapons testing

BAE Systems has launched a new software service for users of its Bofors weapons systems. The Grindstone system is a firing simulation software that allows users to test out the use of particular weapons and particular ammunition in any given circumstance, and against any given threat.

The solution will let users discover the most appropriate and cost-effective attack to achieve any given result. By firing in simulation first, the aim of Grindstone is to avoid unnecessary and costly live-fires, and take the guesswork of naval artillery work in a world where more action in more theatres has made cost-effectiveness a