BAE Systems gains more work on Virginia-class propulsors

USS Virginia. (Photo: USN/Petty Officer 1st Class Steven Myers)

BAE Systems obtains four-year contract modification for Virginia-class propulsor components.

US Naval Sea Systems Command on 11 June awarded BAE Systems Land & Armaments an $18.81 million contract modification to manufacture and deliver more pump jet propulsor components and fixed assemblies for the Virginia-class attack submarine.

This followed the original $18 million contract awarded in December 2020.

Work will be performed in Louisville, Kentucky (90%); and Minneapolis, Minnesota (10%), and is expected to be completed by March 2025.

BAE Systems also produces payload tubes for Block V Virginia-class boats under contract to General Dynamics Electric Boat.