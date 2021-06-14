To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Naval Warfare

BAE Systems gains more work on Virginia-class propulsors

14th June 2021 - 16:05 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

USS Virginia. (Photo: USN/Petty Officer 1st Class Steven Myers)

BAE Systems obtains four-year contract modification for Virginia-class propulsor components.

US Naval Sea Systems Command on 11 June awarded BAE Systems Land & Armaments an $18.81 million contract modification to manufacture and deliver more pump jet propulsor components and fixed assemblies for the Virginia-class attack submarine.

This followed the original $18 million contract awarded in December 2020.

Work will be performed in Louisville, Kentucky (90%); and Minneapolis, Minnesota (10%), and is expected to be completed by March 2025.

BAE Systems also produces payload tubes for  Block V Virginia-class boats under contract to General Dynamics Electric Boat.

