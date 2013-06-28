To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

BAE Systems announces US Navy Mk 41 VLS contract

28th June 2013 - 16:14 GMT | by Shephard News Team

BAE Systems will advance the development of the US Navy’s Mk 41 Vertical Launching System (VLS) under a new $91.4 million contract announced on 27 June.

The Mk 41 VLS is a highly survivable system located below a naval ship’s armoured deck and is adaptable to accommodate the latest weapon types to meet new mission requirements.

The contract will see BAE Systems provide engineering and technical services in support of the design, manufacturing, installation, testing and product improvements for the Mk 41 VLS.

BAE Systems’ engineers will develop technical solutions for new canister and missile integration as well as launcher improvements to meet emerging threats to the US Navy fleet. The contract also includes work on the design of canister and launcher mechanical efforts, as well as continued work for the support of the Aegis Ballistic Missile Defense Program, development of the Mk 29 canister and Aegis Ashore systems.

Chris Hughes, vice president and general manager of Weapon Systems at BAE Systems, said: ’This contract and our long history on this programme demonstrates our sought after expertise in developing superior products for our sailors and is a testament to the overall effectiveness of the Mk 41 VLS.’

The contract provides an overall financial ceiling and will be incrementally funded with approximately $6.3 million being funded with the initial award. The work will continue through December 2016.

