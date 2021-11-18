Autonomous Mine Hunting: Future Proofing Royal Navy MCM (Studio)

Emirati and Israeli companies pledge joint USV development
UAE-made 17m USV family to include autonomous technology from Israel.
In October, the Royal Navy and industry gathered in Scotland for the WISEX mine hunting exercise.
For the Royal Navy, the exercise showcased the advantages of using autonomous systems for the mine countermeasure (MCM) mission.
During WISEX, the Royal Navy laid dummy mines in two areas with challenging conditions, and the industry teams were tasked to find the dummies.
Exercises such as WISEX also allow the Royal Navy to look at autonomous MCM solutions from across industry.
UAE-made 17m USV family to include autonomous technology from Israel.
WISEX gave the Royal Navy a chance to view first-hand the capabilities of the Raytheon Technologies AN/AQS-20 mine hunting sonar.
The ship is scheduled to be delivered to the Nigerian Navy in 2022.
The WISEX exercise in Scotland in October gave the Royal Navy further insight into autonomous MCM operations.
Around the world, navies are considering the use of autonomous platforms for the mine countermeasure mission (MCM).
RE2 Robotics joins US Navy effort to develop a control system to improve UUV manipulation capabilities.