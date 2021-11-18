Autonomous Mine Hunting: Future Proofing Royal Navy MCM (Studio)

The Royal Navy is looking to future proof the mine countermeasure (MCM) mission through the use of autonomous systems integrated with advanced sensors.

In October, the Royal Navy and industry gathered in Scotland for the WISEX mine hunting exercise.

For the Royal Navy, the exercise showcased the advantages of using autonomous systems for the mine countermeasure (MCM) mission.

During WISEX, the Royal Navy laid dummy mines in two areas with challenging conditions, and the industry teams were tasked to find the dummies.

Exercises such as WISEX also allow the Royal Navy to look at autonomous MCM solutions from across industry.