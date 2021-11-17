To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu
Search Select

Autonomous Mine Hunting: Delivering the Integrated Answer (Studio)

17th November 2021 - 08:00 GMT | by Studio

RSS
﻿The WISEX exercise in Scotland in October gave the Royal Navy further insight into autonomous MCM operations.

Brought to you in partnership with Raytheon Technologies

At the WISEX exercise in Scotland, Raytheon and Atlas Elektronik demonstrated their autonomous MCM solution to the Royal Navy.

The two companies showcased the advantages of integrating the AQS-20C advanced sonar with the ARCIMS USV.

Share to

Linkedin

More from Naval Warfare

Our Mission
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users