Autonomous Mine Hunting: Delivering the Integrated Answer (Studio)

Autonomous Mine Hunting: Embracing the Future of MCM (Studio)
Around the world, navies are considering the use of autonomous platforms for the mine countermeasure mission (MCM).
Brought to you in partnership with Raytheon Technologies
At the WISEX exercise in Scotland, Raytheon and Atlas Elektronik demonstrated their autonomous MCM solution to the Royal Navy.
The two companies showcased the advantages of integrating the AQS-20C advanced sonar with the ARCIMS USV.
