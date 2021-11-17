Autonomous Mine Hunting: Delivering the Integrated Answer (Studio)

﻿The WISEX exercise in Scotland in October gave the Royal Navy further insight into autonomous MCM operations.

At the WISEX exercise in Scotland, Raytheon and Atlas Elektronik demonstrated their autonomous MCM solution to the Royal Navy.

The two companies showcased the advantages of integrating the AQS-20C advanced sonar with the ARCIMS USV.