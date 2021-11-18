To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu
Search Select

Autonomous Mine Hunting: Bringing Advanced Sensing to the Fight (Studio)

18th November 2021 - 08:00 GMT | by Studio

RSS
WISEX gave the Royal Navy a chance to view first-hand the capabilities of the Raytheon Technologies AN/AQS-20 mine hunting sonar.

Brought to you in partnership with Raytheon Technologies

The use of autonomous systems for mine hunting was the focus of the recent WISEX exercise in Scotland.

WISEX allowed the Royal Navy to see the system Raytheon Technologies has developed along with the US Navy. 

Raytheon UK has teamed with Atlas Elektronik, which provides the ARCIMS USV to the Royal Navy. 

Share to

Linkedin

More from Naval Warfare

Our Mission
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users