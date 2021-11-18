Autonomous Mine Hunting: Bringing Advanced Sensing to the Fight (Studio)

Autonomous Mine Hunting: Future Proofing Royal Navy MCM (Studio)
The Royal Navy is looking to future proof the mine countermeasure (MCM) mission through the use of autonomous systems integrated with advanced sensors.
The use of autonomous systems for mine hunting was the focus of the recent WISEX exercise in Scotland.
WISEX allowed the Royal Navy to see the system Raytheon Technologies has developed along with the US Navy.
Raytheon UK has teamed with Atlas Elektronik, which provides the ARCIMS USV to the Royal Navy.
The WISEX exercise in Scotland in October gave the Royal Navy further insight into autonomous MCM operations.
Around the world, navies are considering the use of autonomous platforms for the mine countermeasure mission (MCM).
