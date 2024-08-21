To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Australia’s Ghost Shark XLUUV to undergo trials in the US

21st August 2024 - 16:00 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London

RSS

Ghost Shark arrives in the US for the first time via an RAAF Boeing C-17A. (Photo: Anduril)

US uncrewed underwater vehicle (UUV) systems manufacturer Anduril, through its Australian subsidiary, has a contract to deliver three prototype extra-large UUVs (XLUUVs) named Ghost Shark to the Royal Australian Navy (RAN).

Anduril’s Ghost Shark XLUUV will undergo demonstration trials in the US following its participation in Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) which concluded at the end of last month.

The platform was developed in Australia where one UUV continues to be trialled and the deployment of the second will allow concurrent testing on both sides of the Pacific, with the system also available for collaborative work with US government partners.

In 2022, Anduril signed a US$140 million co-development contract with the RAN and Australia’s Defence Science and Technology Group to design and develop three Ghost Sharks in three years. Deliveries are

Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …



