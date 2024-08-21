Australia’s Ghost Shark XLUUV to undergo trials in the US

Anduril’s Ghost Shark XLUUV will undergo demonstration trials in the US following its participation in Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) which concluded at the end of last month.

The platform was developed in Australia where one UUV continues to be trialled and the deployment of the second will allow concurrent testing on both sides of the Pacific, with the system also available for collaborative work with US government partners.

In 2022, Anduril signed a US$140 million co-development contract with the RAN and Australia’s Defence Science and Technology Group to design and develop three Ghost Sharks in three years. Deliveries are