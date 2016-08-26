Australian Paluma vessels to get new sonar

FarSounder will supply four FarSounder-1000 sonar systems for the upgrade of four Royal Australian Navy Paluma-class hydrographic survey motor launches, the company announced on 23 August.

Seismic Asia Pacific is the FarSounder dealer for this project, assisting with the systems integration and taking responsibility for the purchase of the equipment. BAE Systems is the prime contractor for the work.

FarSounder will also supply spare parts for the systems.

The twin-hulled Paluma class of survey motor launches includes the ships HMAS Paluma, Benalla, Shepparton and Mermaid. The vessels are designed to operate in the shallow waters of northern Australia, carrying computerised hydrographic data processing equipment for survey missions.