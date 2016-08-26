Australian Paluma vessels to get new sonar
FarSounder will supply four FarSounder-1000 sonar systems for the upgrade of four Royal Australian Navy Paluma-class hydrographic survey motor launches, the company announced on 23 August.
Seismic Asia Pacific is the FarSounder dealer for this project, assisting with the systems integration and taking responsibility for the purchase of the equipment. BAE Systems is the prime contractor for the work.
FarSounder will also supply spare parts for the systems.
The twin-hulled Paluma class of survey motor launches includes the ships HMAS Paluma, Benalla, Shepparton and Mermaid. The vessels are designed to operate in the shallow waters of northern Australia, carrying computerised hydrographic data processing equipment for survey missions.
More from Naval Warfare
-
The five most significant naval stories of 2022
In 2022, several key developments emerged in the naval domain from the Russian invasion of Ukraine to progress on major equipment projects.
-
Chilean Navy and ASMAR launch new icebreaker
Designed by the Canadian company VARD Marine and built by the national shipyard Asmar, the Almirante Viel vessel will cover a paramount role by supporting Chile’s bases in Antarctic.
-
Italy inks amendment to procure third future submarine
Through the U212 NFS programme, Italy is reinvigorating its indigenous production capabilities.
-
First Flight III Arleigh Burke-class destroyer embarks on first sea trials
Builder’s sea trials have seen the AN/SPY-6 radar operating at sea for the first time.
-
India inducts second stealth guided missile destroyer
INS Mormugao will serve in the so-called 'sword arm' of the Indian Navy.