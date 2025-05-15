To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Australian navy commissions two additional Austal-built patrol boats

15th May 2025 - 17:20 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

RSS

After Austal Australia delivered the eighth Evolved Cape-class patrol boat ADV Cape Schanck last November, it has now officially joined the RAN. (Photo: Austal)

Despite bolstering its patrol fleet with new Evolved Cape-class vessels, the Royal Australian Navy’s offshore patrol vessel programme remains mired in delays, indecision and criticism over underwhelming capabilities.

The Royal Australian Navy (RAN) has added two more Evolved Cape-class patrol boats to its fleet as Australia looks to shore up the defences of its border and offshore interests.

A commissioning ceremony for the two boats took place at a naval base in Darwin, Northern Territory, on 9 May, for the two 57.8m-long vessels named HMAS Cape Schanck and Cape Solander. Both boats had previously briefly operated as Australian Defence Vessels (ADV) meaning they had not been fully commissioned. Both were delivered by Austal last year and had been performing law enforcement operations.

These are the seventh and eighth

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Gordon Arthur

Author

Gordon Arthur

Gordon Arthur was the Asia Pacific editor for Shephard Media. Born in Scotland and educated …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us