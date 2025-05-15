Australian navy commissions two additional Austal-built patrol boats

The Royal Australian Navy (RAN) has added two more Evolved Cape-class patrol boats to its fleet as Australia looks to shore up the defences of its border and offshore interests.

A commissioning ceremony for the two boats took place at a naval base in Darwin, Northern Territory, on 9 May, for the two 57.8m-long vessels named HMAS Cape Schanck and Cape Solander. Both boats had previously briefly operated as Australian Defence Vessels (ADV) meaning they had not been fully commissioned. Both were delivered by Austal last year and had been performing law enforcement operations.

These are the seventh and eighth