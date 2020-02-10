To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Australia requests LRASM for F-18s

10th February 2020 - 12:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

The US State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale (FMS) to Australia of Long Range Anti-Ship Missiles (LRASMs).

Announced by the Defense Security Cooperation Agency on 7 February, the FMS is to include up to 200 AGM-158C LRASMs and related equipment for an estimated cost of $990 million. 

Also included are 11 ATM-158C LRASM telemetry variant (inert), DATM-158C LRASM, captive air training missiles (CATM-158C LRASM), containers, support and test equipment.

Australia intends to use the missiles on its F-18 aircraft to provide enhanced capabilities in defence of critical sea-lanes. 

The prime contractor will be Lockheed Martin.

Related Equipment in Defence Insight

F/A-18E/F Super Hornet

AGM-158C LRASM

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us