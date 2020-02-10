Australia requests LRASM for F-18s

The US State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale (FMS) to Australia of Long Range Anti-Ship Missiles (LRASMs).

Announced by the Defense Security Cooperation Agency on 7 February, the FMS is to include up to 200 AGM-158C LRASMs and related equipment for an estimated cost of $990 million.

Also included are 11 ATM-158C LRASM telemetry variant (inert), DATM-158C LRASM, captive air training missiles (CATM-158C LRASM), containers, support and test equipment.

Australia intends to use the missiles on its F-18 aircraft to provide enhanced capabilities in defence of critical sea-lanes.

The prime contractor will be Lockheed Martin.

