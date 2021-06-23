Austal USA gains Independence-class LCS contract modification

Canada commissions Harry DeWolf to bolster its Arctic presence
The Harry DeWolf-class Arctic and Offshore Patrol Ships are designed to augment Canadian naval capabilities in the High North — but can other navies afford to follow suit?
Austal USA has obtained a $44.38 million contract modification from Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) to exercise an option for Independence-class Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) design services and integrated data and product model environment support.
Work will be performed in Mobile, Alabama (60%); and Pittsfield, Massachusetts (40%), and is expected to be completed by June 2022.
NAVSEA issued the original $584.2 million LCS construction contract for Austal USA in June 2017.
General Dynamics builds the Independence-class LCS variant at the Austal USA shipyard in Mobile, Alabama.
Shephard Defence Insight notes that a total of 13 Independence-class ships have been delivered to the USN out of 19 originally planned.
However, cost increases and delays — and the failure of these vessels to meet expectations — means that the programme has been curtailed in favour of the FFG(X) future frigate programme.
Indeed, USS Independence will be retired from frontline duty on 31 July 2021 and USS Coronado will follow suit under plans announced by the USN in June 2020.
