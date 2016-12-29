Austal delivers LCS 10 to US Navy

Austal has delivered the future USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10) to the US Navy, the company announced on 26 December.

USS Gabrielle Giffords is the fifth Independence class variant Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) delivered to the navy since 2009.

The 127m LCS are being delivered under an 11 ship contract worth nearly $4 billion. The future LCS 12 and LCS 14 are preparing for sea-trials, LCS 16 and LCS 18 are in assembly and modules for LCS 20 and LCS 22 are underway at the company's Module Manufacturing Facility.

LCS is designed for operational flexibility to accomplish critical warfighting missions including mine warfare, anti-submarine warfare and surface warfare with inherent capabilities that also support missions such as special operations and maritime interdiction.