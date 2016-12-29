Austal delivers LCS 10 to US Navy
Austal has delivered the future USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10) to the US Navy, the company announced on 26 December.
USS Gabrielle Giffords is the fifth Independence class variant Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) delivered to the navy since 2009.
The 127m LCS are being delivered under an 11 ship contract worth nearly $4 billion. The future LCS 12 and LCS 14 are preparing for sea-trials, LCS 16 and LCS 18 are in assembly and modules for LCS 20 and LCS 22 are underway at the company's Module Manufacturing Facility.
LCS is designed for operational flexibility to accomplish critical warfighting missions including mine warfare, anti-submarine warfare and surface warfare with inherent capabilities that also support missions such as special operations and maritime interdiction.
More from Naval Warfare
-
Babcock to supply weapons system for South Korean Jangbogo-III submarine
A total of three Jangbogo-III Batch II class submarines have been ordered as part of the $2.7 billion programme.
-
Naval Group builds underwater drone demonstrator for France
France has awarded a contract to Naval Group to continue the exploration of autonomous underwater capabilities for the French Navy.
-
Planning begins for Harry S Truman overhaul and refuelling
A total of 10 Nimitz-class were built by Newport New Shipbuilding with the last one entering service in January 2009. The USS Harry S. Truman (CVN-75) entered service in 1998 with an out-of-service date of the early 2060s.
-
MBDA receives three Sea Viper contracts
The new Sea Viper Evolution (SVE) system foresees the use of the Aster 30 B1 missile, the latest addition to the Aster family and an upgrade to Sea Viper’s primary sensor, the Sampson Multi-Function Radar (MFR).