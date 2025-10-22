AUKUS update: Australian sovereignty is “paramount” as Trump declares “full steam ahead”

The AUKUS tripartite agreement between Australia, the UK and the US seemed to be on firmer ground this week after US President Donald Trump announced it was “full steam ahead” in his White House meeting with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

While the three-way submarine partnership was never off the table, it had been called into question in recent months after the US government announced it would review the agreement back in June, the conclusion of which is yet to be drawn.

The US’s review was intended to ensure that the initiative, which was signed under the previous administration, “aligned