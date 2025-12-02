AUKUS Pillar 2 could narrow focus to “four key areas” says UK official

In a recent UK Defence Committee evidence session, the UK Prime Minister’s special representative on AUKUS, Sir Stephen Lovegrove, revealed that the number of workstreams covered by Pillar 2 of the trilateral security agreement between Australia, the UK and the US had potentially been whittled down to four proposed areas.

While he could not reveal what the selected areas were, he said they had been “agreed with Australian colleagues”, adding: “They are with American colleagues at the moment and I am hopeful that when the American review concludes, we will be able to take them forward.”

Lovegrove was speaking as part of