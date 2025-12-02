To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

AUKUS Pillar 2 could narrow focus to “four key areas” says UK official

2nd December 2025 - 09:55 GMT | by Eleanor Harvey in Manchester, UK

Australia’s Collins-class submarines will be replaced under the AUKUS programme by nuclear-powered attack submarines. (Photo: Australian Defence Force/LSIS Iggy Roberts)

Few concrete ideas have emerged so far on which “advanced capabilities” will be brought forward under Pillar 2 of the AUKUS partnership, but the Pentagon’s review of the programme could bring more clarity.

In a recent UK Defence Committee evidence session, the UK Prime Minister’s special representative on AUKUS, Sir Stephen Lovegrove, revealed that the number of workstreams covered by Pillar 2 of the trilateral security agreement between Australia, the UK and the US had potentially been whittled down to four proposed areas. 

While he could not reveal what the selected areas were, he said they had been “agreed with Australian colleagues”, adding: “They are with American colleagues at the moment and I am hopeful that when the American review concludes, we will be able to take them forward.”

Lovegrove was speaking as part of

Eleanor Harvey

Author

Eleanor Harvey

Eleanor Harvey is content editor at Shephard Group, responsible for overseeing the quality and scope …

Read full bio

