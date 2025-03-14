To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • ASFAT and United Defense Technology partner to bid for Royal Thai Navy frigate build

ASFAT and United Defense Technology partner to bid for Royal Thai Navy frigate build

14th March 2025 - 09:30 GMT | by Giovanni Rasio, Tony Fyler

An ASFAT Ada-class corvette (Babur class) in Pakistan. (Photo: ASFAT)

The Thai and Turkish companies will work together to bid for the four-vessel contract.

ASFAT AS, a defence company affiliated with Turkey’s Ministry of National Defence (MoD), has partnered with Thailand’s state-owned defence company United Defense Technology (UDT) to compete to build four new frigates for the Royal Thai Navy (RTN).

The partnership agreement was signed on 6 February ahead of entering a bidding war against a handful of shipbuilders including South Korea’s Hanwha Ocean and France’s Naval Group. 

Also expected to bid for the contract will be Babcock International from the UK with its Arrowhead 140, as seen in the Royal Navy’s Type 31 frigate; Germany’s tkMS and Thailand’s Marsun, offering the MEKO A-100 frigate design, as

