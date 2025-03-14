ASFAT and United Defense Technology partner to bid for Royal Thai Navy frigate build
ASFAT AS, a defence company affiliated with Turkey’s Ministry of National Defence (MoD), has partnered with Thailand’s state-owned defence company United Defense Technology (UDT) to compete to build four new frigates for the Royal Thai Navy (RTN).
The partnership agreement was signed on 6 February ahead of entering a bidding war against a handful of shipbuilders including South Korea’s Hanwha Ocean and France’s Naval Group.
Also expected to bid for the contract will be Babcock International from the UK with its Arrowhead 140, as seen in the Royal Navy’s Type 31 frigate; Germany’s tkMS and Thailand’s Marsun, offering the MEKO A-100 frigate design, as
