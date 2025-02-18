To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Aselsan test-fires Turkey’s first indigenous naval defence missile

18th February 2025 - 11:40 GMT | by Shephard News Team

TCG Beykoz during the Goksur test firing. (Photo: Aselsan)

The test of the Goksur missile is regarded as a pivotal moment of Turkey’s journey towards developing an indigenous naval defence capability.

Turkish defence firm Aselsan has conducted the first test launch of Goksur, the country’s indigenous naval point defence missile system.

Goksur is regarded as a critical component of the Steel Dome defence system, which protects the country’s naval assets against a wide variety of threats, from anti-ship and cruise missiles, through armed and unarmed UAVs, to fighter jets and helicopters.

The Goksur imaging IR (IIR) missile features a modular design, which means it can be adapted to a variety of vessels within the Turkish Navy, from corvettes to frigates.

The missile system is available in multiple configurations, including the 100-N VLS (vertical launch system), the 100-N/StA (a turret system that can operate in standalone mode), and the100-N, (a new 20-missile configuration, which features the IIR missile).

Those configurations, according to Aselsan, allow Goksur to offer 360-degree threat elimination, including a high level of effectiveness against low-flying targets. The company has also included an AI-supported fire control system to address human error under pressure.

Goksur’s bi-directional data link function provides up- and downlink mid-course guidance, allowing it to maintain the effectiveness of its targeting through an often rapidly-changing threat environment. That enhances its potential effectiveness against fast-moving targets.

Goksur was a joint development project between Aselsan and Tubitak Sage, and its first launch was conducted from the TCG Beykoz on 16 February, off the coast of Sinop in northern Turkey.

