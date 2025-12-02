Is South Korea finally being taken seriously for Western submarine programmes?

There is growing market interest across the North American and European naval domains for South Korean manufacturers Hanwha Ocean and HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI).

With the companies having already successfully delivered the KSS-III Batch I submarines to South Korea, and Hanwha being close to completing the first Batch II sub, these shipbuilders are expanding their reach across Asia and are now beginning to enter the Western procurement market.

HHI is currently producing six offshore patrol vessels (HDP-2200+) and two corvettes (HDF-3200) for the Philippines, while Hanwha is delivering the remaining KSS-III Batch II submarines and