Airbus wins €480 million contract to build communications network for French air and naval forces

Airbus Defence and Space has been awarded a contract by the French Defence Procurement Agency (DGA), alongside France-based naval contractor Naval Group, to build a communications network for the French air and naval forces.

The contract has a maximum value of €480 million (US$503 million) and covers the next 10 years. Work on the IP Network of the Naval Force (RIFAN) 3 will cover the development, upgrade, deployment and operational maintenance of the communication network.

Development will be carried out between 2026 and 2030, according to Airbus, and deployed on ships between 2028 and 2032.

More than 80 vessels will be equipped with RIFAN 3 network, including aircraft carriers, frigates, patrol vessels, submarines and amphibious helicopter carriers.

Eric Even, head of space digital at Airbus Defence and Space, said: “With RIFAN 3, we are preparing for the next stage, that of collaborative naval combat, networked combat of all assets and platforms involved in naval operations.”

The RIFAN 2 system was commissioned by Airbus and the French Navy between 2012 and 2016. This new contract aims to increase inter-ship connectivity and, according to Airbus, meet the needs to collaborative combat – deployed on front-line vessels.