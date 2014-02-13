AFCEA West 2014: USMC boss calls for LCS-deployed reaction force
The US Navy (USN) Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) should be capable of transporting and launching a rapid reaction force, Gen James Amos, Commandant of the US Marine Corps (USMC) has suggested.
Addressing delegates at AFCEA West on 13 February, Amose described himself as a ‘big fan’ of the LCS concept and asked why the platform could not deploy a ‘small packet’ of marines.
Detailling his idea, Amos described a ‘cavernous deck’ located below the main desk of the vessel which could accomate between 13 and 25 marines in shipping containers, as per current accommodation trends in Afghanistan.
This, Amos said,
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