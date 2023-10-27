Aegis weapon system successfully intercepts two short-range ballistic missile targets

The US Navy's Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Carl M Levin successfully intercepted multiple targets in an Integrated Air and Missile Defense (IAMD) test executed by the USN Program Executive Office Integrated Warfare Systems and the Missile Defense Agency (MDA).

The ship is fitted with Baseline 9 Aegis Combat System and this was a key part of the exercise which was described in a statement as ‘an Anti-Air Warfare (AAW) engagement of two subsonic anti-ship cruise missile drone targets.’

‘The test, designated Flight Test Aegis Weapon System-48 (FTM-48) by the MDA, demonstrated the IAMD engagement of two short-range ballistic missile (SRBM) targets with two Standard Missile 3 Block IA (SM-3 Blk IA) interceptors, and engagement of two subsonic anti-ship cruise missile drone targets with four SM-2 Blk IIIA interceptors.’

As part of the IAMD Priority Mode, ships can integrate classic air defence with new discrimination and tracking capabilities to defend against coordinated, simultaneous missile attacks.

Seiko Okano, program executive officer – integrated warfare systems for RDML, said: ‘The success of Vigilant Wyvern is a huge milestone. This test event is the first of its kind and an excellent example of collaboration between organizations, further progressing a unified mission to increase capability.’