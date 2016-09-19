To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

ADAS 2016: Japan to build 94m cutters for PCG

19th September 2016 - 12:00 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Hong Kong

Governmental approval was given for the acquisition of two 94m heavy-weather high-endurance cutters for the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) in a PHP8 billion ($167.3 million) programme.

This was one of nine high-priority projects approved by the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) board on 14 September in its first sitting under President Rodrigo Duterte.

The programme is called the Maritime Safety Capability Improvement Project for the PCG, Phase II. These large vessels are also called Multi-Role Response Vehicles, the same name given to ten 44m boats being built by Japan Marine United in Japan following a 2015 order lodged under

