£30 million UK-New Zealand deal sends new uncrewed vehicles to Ukraine

23rd April 2025 - 11:35 GMT | by Tony Fyler

The rapidly-developed SYOS SM300 uncrewed vehicle. (Photo: SYOS Aerospace)

Sam Vye, the CEO of SYOS Aerospace, which supplied the vehicles, explained the rapid development and deployment of assets in the uncrewed world.

The UK and New Zealand have signed a deal to increase their joint support of Ukraine, including providing £30 million (US$40 million) of uncrewed vehicles to be sent to the front.

Prime ministers Sir Keir Starmer and Christopher Luxom met at Downing Street to deepen the countries’ military connections. 

That increased co-operation included an extension of Operation Interflex (the UK-led campaign to train Ukrainian fighters), the joining of the Royal New Zealand Navy with the UK Carrier Group on deployment to the Indo-Pacific region, and the new uncrewed vehicle deal. No details of the numbers of vehicles or their make-up

Tony Fyler

Author

Tony Fyler

Tony Fyler is the Naval Reporter at Shephard

He has experience in business and …

