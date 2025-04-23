£30 million UK-New Zealand deal sends new uncrewed vehicles to Ukraine
The UK and New Zealand have signed a deal to increase their joint support of Ukraine, including providing £30 million (US$40 million) of uncrewed vehicles to be sent to the front.
Prime ministers Sir Keir Starmer and Christopher Luxom met at Downing Street to deepen the countries’ military connections.
That increased co-operation included an extension of Operation Interflex (the UK-led campaign to train Ukrainian fighters), the joining of the Royal New Zealand Navy with the UK Carrier Group on deployment to the Indo-Pacific region, and the new uncrewed vehicle deal. No details of the numbers of vehicles or their make-up
