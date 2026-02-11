To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Land Warfare>
  • World Defense Show 2026: Russia reveals details of new loitering munition

World Defense Show 2026: Russia reveals details of new loitering munition

11th February 2026 - 08:50 GMT | by Damian Kemp in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

RSS

The RUS-PE loitering munition has a range of approximately 40km, depending on conditions. (Photo: author)

The Kalashnikov RUS-PE cannister-launched man-portable loitering munition was displayed as a model at World Defense Show 2026 with a company official telling Shephard it was “in service and in low-rate initial production”.

Kalashnikov’s RUS-PE cannister-launched man-portable loitering munition has been shown for the first time at World Defense Show 2026 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, as the company, like other Russian entities, takes advantage of a better political atmosphere in the region.

The RUS-PE was presented at the show alongside other new Russian equipment such as the BTR-22 infantry fighting vehicle and Sarma multiple-launch rocket system.

Described by a company official as in production and in service, the loitering munition represents a new effort for Kalashnikov with “work ongoing to develop different versions for operations from vehicles and ships”. The company would not disclose whether the

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News & Analysis
Market Intelligence
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us