World Defense Show 2026: Russia reveals details of new loitering munition

Kalashnikov’s RUS-PE cannister-launched man-portable loitering munition has been shown for the first time at World Defense Show 2026 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, as the company, like other Russian entities, takes advantage of a better political atmosphere in the region.

The RUS-PE was presented at the show alongside other new Russian equipment such as the BTR-22 infantry fighting vehicle and Sarma multiple-launch rocket system.

Described by a company official as in production and in service, the loitering munition represents a new effort for Kalashnikov with “work ongoing to develop different versions for operations from vehicles and ships”. The company would not disclose whether the