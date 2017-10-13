VT4 tanks reach Thailand ahead of schedule

The first batch of 28 Norinco-built VT4 tanks, wearing woodland camouflage, reached Thailand on 8 October, six months ahead of schedule.

All tanks were sent to the Cavalry Centre in Saraburi Province. Communication systems are being installed and all equipment is being inspected, plus personnel training for both tank and maintenance crews is occurring.

Acceptance inspections will be done by the Royal Thai Army’s (RTA) military equipment standardisation board before tanks are sent to operational units, something that should happen by early 2018.

The VT4s will be commissioned into the 3rd Cavalry Division, a newly established division in Khonkhaen Province