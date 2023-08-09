UVision's Hero-120 loitering munition demonstrated for Arctic combat

The company said the demonstration was ‘attended by representatives from several leading defence forces with Arctic warfare capabilities'.

‘This evaluation was the concluding phase of a lengthy process, which included earlier test flights in the region, as well as extensive laboratory environmental tests, simulating the extreme temperatures, winds and humidity conditions of the Arctic winter.’

With an unsubtle nod to the current geopolitical climate in eastern Europe the company also said: ‘The harsh-weather operational effectiveness addresses not only the specific needs of military forces operating in the Arctic, but also the broader north and east of Europe.’

During the evaluation the Hero-120 was successfully tested on both day and night missions for operating in challenging conditions, including extreme low temperatures, heavy snow, strong winds, humidity, ice-forming flight conditions, low clouds and limited visibility.

Unveiled at Paris Air Show 2019, Hero-120 is a loitering munition system is fitted with a 4.5kg warhead and is designed to carry out strikes against mid-range targets such as vehicles, tanks, concrete fortifications and personnel with minimal collateral damage.

It is in service with US forces and Argentina as well as an undisclosed Asian customer.