US orders more Humvees after Israeli contract, boosting vehicle’s prospects

AM General has received a boost with two contracts worth US$226 million for its Humvee vehicle following a US Army plan unveiled earlier this year which called for “cancelling or scaling back ineffective or redundant programmes such as [Humvees]”.

On 29 July, US Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Michigan awarded AM General a $126.5 million contract for M1165A1B3 Humvees. These are customised vehicles for special operations with increased payload capacity, optional armour and can equipped with various weapons systems.

This contract forms part of an Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity contract placed in 2024 and takes the value of the contract to