To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Land Warfare>
  • US orders more Humvees after Israeli contract, boosting vehicle’s prospects

US orders more Humvees after Israeli contract, boosting vehicle’s prospects

30th July 2025 - 17:43 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London, UK

RSS

The US Army has ordered more special operations M1165A1 Humvees. (Photo: AM General)

The AM General High-Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle (HMMWV or Humvee) is one of the most widely used vehicles with more than 250,000 vehicles in service with as many as 20 countries. The orders are a boost for the platform which was singled out for a reduction in numbers in a recent US Army reform document.

AM General has received a boost with two contracts worth US$226 million for its Humvee vehicle following a US Army plan unveiled earlier this year which called for “cancelling or scaling back ineffective or redundant programmes such as [Humvees]”.

On 29 July, US Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Michigan awarded AM General a $126.5 million contract for M1165A1B3 Humvees. These are customised vehicles for special operations with increased payload capacity, optional armour and can equipped with various weapons systems.

This contract forms part of an Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity contract placed in 2024 and takes the value of the contract to

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us