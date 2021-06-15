US Army sets sights on Leonardo DRS

US tank firing a 120mm round at night. (Photo: US Army)

Leonardo DRS to provide auxiliary sights for the new 120mm Advanced Multi-Purpose round.

Sole bidder Leonardo DRS is providing Advanced Multi-Purpose (AMP) Round Gunner's Auxiliary Sight units to the US Army.

Work on an $82.74 million contract from US Army Contracting Command will be completed by 14 June 2026.

Made by Northrop Grumman, the AMP 120mm cartridge is designed to be fired from the Abrams M1A2 main battle tank.

Once fielded, it will replace M830, M830A1, M908 and M1028 rounds in the US Army inventory. The AMP also provides airburst, bunker-busting, and reinforced wall breaching capabilities.

The US Army plans to conduct an initial operational test and evaluation of the AMP round in October 2021 following a delay due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The US DoD requested $224.5 million for tank ammunition in its FY2022 budget proposal.