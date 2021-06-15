US Army sets sights on Leonardo DRS

L3Harris delivers final bomb disposal robot
L3Harris has delivered the final EOD robot to the UK MoD for Project STARTER.
Sole bidder Leonardo DRS is providing Advanced Multi-Purpose (AMP) Round Gunner's Auxiliary Sight units to the US Army.
Work on an $82.74 million contract from US Army Contracting Command will be completed by 14 June 2026.
Made by Northrop Grumman, the AMP 120mm cartridge is designed to be fired from the Abrams M1A2 main battle tank.
Once fielded, it will replace M830, M830A1, M908 and M1028 rounds in the US Army inventory. The AMP also provides airburst, bunker-busting, and reinforced wall breaching capabilities.
The US Army plans to conduct an initial operational test and evaluation of the AMP round in October 2021 following a delay due to COVID-19 restrictions.
The US DoD requested $224.5 million for tank ammunition in its FY2022 budget proposal.
US market dominance in North Africa may begin to be eroded over the next ten years by new players from emerging defence markets.
AI platform for the British Army is designed to create an interconnected digital picture for frontline soldiers.
Turkey has successfully tested and integrated the 107mm Multi-Barrel Rocket Launcher onto its BMC-produced armoured vehicle.
Add-on kit turns UHF/VHF radio into a BLoS solution to support voice and data communications.
The FICV has re-emerged as a major programme for the Indian Army, after lying pretty much dormant for the past 4-5 years.