US Army orders PGU 46/B ammunition
Northrop Grumman has received new ammunition orders from the US Army totalling $24.8 million.
The orders, announced on 1 August, were placed under the company’s existing supply contract with the US government.
The ammunition ordered includes medium-calibre 30 x 173mm PGU 46/B HEI rounds.
The PGU-46 is capable of defeating light armoured vehicles and ground targets used with the Mk44 and GAU-23, or any cannon firing 30 x 173mm ammunition.
Rick Lavelock, vice president, small caliber systems, Northrop Grumman, said: ‘We have a long, proven history of delivering the products our soldiers need to help defend our nation. This order, for expertly manufactured ammunition, is a testament to the continuous unwavering commitment we have for the US Army.’
