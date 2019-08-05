To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

US Army orders PGU 46/B ammunition

5th August 2019 - 15:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Northrop Grumman has received new ammunition orders from the US Army totalling $24.8 million.

The orders, announced on 1 August, were placed under the company’s existing supply contract with the US government.

The ammunition ordered includes medium-calibre 30 x 173mm PGU 46/B HEI rounds.

The PGU-46 is capable of defeating light armoured vehicles and ground targets used with the Mk44 and GAU-23, or any cannon firing 30 x 173mm ammunition.

Rick Lavelock, vice president, small caliber systems, Northrop Grumman, said: ‘We have a long, proven history of delivering the products our soldiers need to help defend our nation. This order, for expertly manufactured ammunition, is a testament to the continuous unwavering commitment we have for the US Army.’

