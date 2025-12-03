US Army orders more upgraded Bradleys as transformation threatens other programmes

BAE Systems is to supply more Bradley M2A4 infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) to the US Army under a $390 million contract, demonstrating a commitment to the platform in the face of a planned overhaul of the force’s fleet and plans.

Remanufacture of the vehicles is already underway and according to the company will be completed within 10 months.

The number of vehicles was not disclosed and previous contracts have shown variance in the cost of upgrades, likely related to the age and condition of the platforms being upgraded, variants of the platform and the upgrades required.

In September 2024, 200