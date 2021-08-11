US Army orders more MCWS for Stryker vehicles

Brazil buys DroneGun Tactical
Will the Brazilian Army get its hands on a C-UAS gun?
US Army Contracting Command has awarded Oshkosh Defense a $99 million order to upgrade an additional Stryker Brigade Combat Team (SBCT) with the 30mm Medium Caliber Weapon System (MCWS).
In June 2021, the US Army selected Oshkosh Defense and its partners Pratt Miller Defense and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems to integrate the 30 mm MCWS onto Stryker DVHA1 infantry carriers.
MCWS is a 30mm uncrewed turreted armed with the Northrop Grumman XM813 Bushmaster chain gun.
Oshkosh Defense is producing the MCWS over the next six years to equip up to six SBCTs.
The first delivery order for $130 million covered 91 vehicles, while the latest award calls for 83 more MCWS-equipped vehicles.
Since receiving the initial award, the Production Representative System Sample from Oshkosh Defense commenced Risk Mitigation Testing with the US Army as part of the MCWS programme schedule.
Pat Williams, VP and GM of US Army and USMC programmes at Oshkosh Defense, said: ‘As part of the Risk Mitigation Testing, soldiers have had the opportunity to interact with the Oshkosh Defense MCWS. The feedback from the first soldier touchpoint has been very positive and reaffirms our soldier-centric design.’
Will the Brazilian Army get its hands on a C-UAS gun?
Rheinmetall receives a €250 million order for additional Fuchs 2 kits and spare parts from an undisclosed customer.
Spanish Army witnesses demonstrations of Mission Master with Escribano remote weapon station and EO sensor.
German special forces may adopt up to 80 Mammoth modular vehicles from Defenture to meet the requirements of two programmes.
Netline provides another batch of C-Guard RJ vehicular counter-IED jammers for the Spanish Army.
Polish firm WB Group harnesses low-power radios and quasi-satellites in a scalable and adaptive communication system.