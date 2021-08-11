US Army orders more MCWS for Stryker vehicles

Stryker with 30mm MCWS. (Photo: Oshkosh Defense)

Contract from US Army calls for Oshkosh Defense-led team to upgrade 83 more Stryker infantry carrier vehicles with an uncrewed 30mm turret.

US Army Contracting Command has awarded Oshkosh Defense a $99 million order to upgrade an additional Stryker Brigade Combat Team (SBCT) with the 30mm Medium Caliber Weapon System (MCWS).

In June 2021, the US Army selected Oshkosh Defense and its partners Pratt Miller Defense and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems to integrate the 30 mm MCWS onto Stryker DVHA1 infantry carriers.

MCWS is a 30mm uncrewed turreted armed with the Northrop Grumman XM813 Bushmaster chain gun.

Oshkosh Defense is producing the MCWS over the next six years to equip up to six SBCTs.

The first delivery order for $130 million covered 91 vehicles, while the latest award calls for 83 more MCWS-equipped vehicles.

Since receiving the initial award, the Production Representative System Sample from Oshkosh Defense commenced Risk Mitigation Testing with the US Army as part of the MCWS programme schedule.

Pat Williams, VP and GM of US Army and USMC programmes at Oshkosh Defense, said: ‘As part of the Risk Mitigation Testing, soldiers have had the opportunity to interact with the Oshkosh Defense MCWS. The feedback from the first soldier touchpoint has been very positive and reaffirms our soldier-centric design.’