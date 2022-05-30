US Army orders 120mm Abrams training rounds
The US Army announced two contracts for 120mm tank training ammunition on the same day last week, 26 May.
Bids were solicited via the internet, with three received and two contract announcements.
Northrop Grumman Systems was awarded a $66.7 million contract for 120mm M1002 New Production multi-purpose tank training rounds, 120mm M865A1 New Production kinetic energy rounds, and M1002 Ammo Can Refurbishment Tank Training requirements.
General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems was awarded a $50.8 million contract for 120mm M1002 New Production multi-purpose tank training rounds and 120mm M865A1 New Production kinetic energy rounds.
Both contracts have an estimated completion date of 30 September 2026.
The 120mm tank training rounds are used by US Army M1A2 Abrams MBT operators for training purposes.
More from Land Warfare
-
Cambodia boosts artillery firepower with Chinese help
Rocket launchers and truck-mounted howitzers are brand new equipment rolling into the hands of the Royal Cambodian Army.
-
US Army orders more Stingers
The latest contract modification for Raytheon to produce more Stinger man-portable missiles may reflect concerns of a shortage.
-
US Army buys more precision-guidance kits for 155mm artillery
M1156 PGKs transform conventional 155mm high-explosive rounds into GPS-guided munitions.
-
Rheinmetall extends range of 155mm artillery
Rheinmetall hopes its 155mm Extended Range Charge will pass qualification tests in the second half of 2022.
-
Mystery surrounds customer in Carl-Gustaf components order
Saab is delivering Carl-Gustaf antitank weapon components to an unnamed customer in 2022 and 2023.