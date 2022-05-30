US Army orders 120mm Abrams training rounds

The US Army announced two contracts for 120mm tank training ammunition on the same day last week, 26 May.

Bids were solicited via the internet, with three received and two contract announcements.

Northrop Grumman Systems was awarded a $66.7 million contract for 120mm M1002 New Production multi-purpose tank training rounds, 120mm M865A1 New Production kinetic energy rounds, and M1002 Ammo Can Refurbishment Tank Training requirements.

General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems was awarded a $50.8 million contract for 120mm M1002 New Production multi-purpose tank training rounds and 120mm M865A1 New Production kinetic energy rounds.

Both contracts have an estimated completion date of 30 September 2026.

The 120mm tank training rounds are used by US Army M1A2 Abrams MBT operators for training purposes.