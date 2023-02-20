To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

US Army invests in range and firepower with M109 howitzers

20th February 2023 - 19:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

BAE Systems will provide new indirect fire support capability to ABCTs. (Photo: BAE Systems)

BAE Systems will provide hardware kits and support for its M109A7 self-propelled howitzers and M992A3 ammunition carriers to the US Army.

The US DoD has awarded BAE Systems a contract modification valued at $466 million for M109A7 Self-Propelled Howitzers and M992A3 ammunition carriers.

The modification covers fielding support hardware kits and technical and logistic support.

The M109A7 is the latest howitzer family of vehicles and primary indirect fire support system for the army's Armoured Brigade Combat Teams.

The vehicle is equipped with modernised capabilities in SWaP, cooling, readiness, force protection and survivability.

The increased size of the vehicle allows it to accommodate a longer cannon, providing increased range and additional options for commanders when planning fires and engaging targets.

According to Shephard Defence Insight, the M109A7 reuses the turret and armament of existing M109A6 self-propelled guns but mates them with a new hull that uses automotive and suspension components from the Bradley IFV and Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicle (AMPV).

