US Army buys Armored Ground Mobility System vehicles

The US Army is procuring an undisclosed number of Armored Ground Mobility System (AGMS) heavy vehicles from General Dynamics European Land Systems (GDLS) under a new $55.85 million contract.

Sole bidder GDELS will perform the work in Vienna, Austria, for planned completion in June 2023.

US Army Contracting Command awarded the deal, the DoD noted on 24 June.

The 6x6 Armored Ground Mobility System (AGMS) is a custom-built variant of the Pandur I APC. It has been in use with US Special Operations Command since the late 1990s.

Features of the AGMS include a six-cylinder, 6.6-litre engine; a shielded weapons mount on the roof for a 50cal M2 machine gun or 40mm grenade launcher, a shielded compartment for the driver, an electronic counter-IED system and secure radio communications.

The AGMS has an operational range of 650km and can carry nine personnel (up to seven troops plus the driver and commander).