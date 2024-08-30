US Army awards $1.3 billion Javelin contract to Raytheon and Lockheed Martin JV

A joint venture (JV) between Raytheon and Lockheed Martin has been awarded a US$1.3 billion follow-on fiscal year 2024 production contract by the US Army for Javelin missiles and associated equipment.

The contract, the largest single-year Javelin production contract to date, follows an initial indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract awarded in May 2023.

To date, the JV has produced more than 50,000 Javelin missiles and 12,000 reusable Command Launch Units from Lockheed Martin’s facilities in Orlando, Florida, and Raytheon’s facilities in Tucson, Arizona.

This contract will provide procurement of Javelin weapon systems and production support for the US Army.

Andy Amaro, president of the JV and Javelin programme director at Raytheon, said: “Javelin is recognised as the most effective, combat-proven anti-armour weapon system in the world. Through this contract, we will continue to produce and deliver this needed capability to support global ground forces in their efforts to protect and defend their interests and sovereignty.”

Dave Pantano, vice-president of the JV and Lockheed Martin Javelin programme director, added: “With the increased demand for Javelin worldwide, our ability to ramp production to support our Army customer and global users is more important now than ever.”

According to Shephard Defence Insight, the first Javelins were deployed in 1996 and have been regularly upgraded since. Javelin was the first anti-tank and multi-target-capable weapon system to employ fire-and-forget imaging IR seeker technology.

The FGM-148F, the latest production model of the Javelin, entered production in 2020 and features a multipurpose warhead that can penetrate armoured targets equipped with ERA. The follow-on FGM-148G variant has been under development.

