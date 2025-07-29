To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Land Warfare>
  • US approves more than $650 million in possible Foreign Military Sales to Ukraine

US approves more than $650 million in possible Foreign Military Sales to Ukraine

29th July 2025 - 15:20 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London, UK

RSS

The M2 Bradley IFV during an exercise in Poland. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

The possible sales focus on maintenance and sustainment for a variety of equipment used by the Ukrainian armed forces, notably air defence equipment, MIM-23 Hawk missiles, M109 howitzers and Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles (IFVs).

The US has approved four possible Foreign Military Sales (FMS) for the sustainment, maintenance and repair of missiles and air defence land vehicle equipment for Ukraine and its military, at a total cost of US$652 million.

The Pentagon said in a statement that the possible sales, approved on 23 and 24 July, would go towards improving “Ukraine’s ability to meet current and future threats”.

Approval was given for $150 million for the maintenance, repair and overhaul of M109 howitzers. Another $180 million was earmarked for air defence sustainment, likely including Patriot air defence systems. Additionally, $172 million would go to

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Lucy Powell

Author

Lucy Powell

Lucy Powell is Shephard’s Air Reporter. She has spent the last two years reporting …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us