US approves more than $650 million in possible Foreign Military Sales to Ukraine

The US has approved four possible Foreign Military Sales (FMS) for the sustainment, maintenance and repair of missiles and air defence land vehicle equipment for Ukraine and its military, at a total cost of US$652 million.

The Pentagon said in a statement that the possible sales, approved on 23 and 24 July, would go towards improving “Ukraine’s ability to meet current and future threats”.

Approval was given for $150 million for the maintenance, repair and overhaul of M109 howitzers. Another $180 million was earmarked for air defence sustainment, likely including Patriot air defence systems. Additionally, $172 million would go to