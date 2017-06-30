To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Ukrainian Army to receive Oplot MBT

30th June 2017 - 08:00 GMT | by Shephard News Team

The National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine has announced that Ukroboronprom’s Oplot main battle tanks will be taken into service by the Ukrainian Army.

Oplot tanks are expected to be delivered to the army under the new State Defence Order 2018.

The entire line of Ukrainian tanks is manufactured at the Ukroboronprom’ Malyshev Plant plant, including the Oplot, which due to its high cost is produced only under export contracts.

