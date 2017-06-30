Ukrainian Army to receive Oplot MBT
The National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine has announced that Ukroboronprom’s Oplot main battle tanks will be taken into service by the Ukrainian Army.
Oplot tanks are expected to be delivered to the army under the new State Defence Order 2018.
The entire line of Ukrainian tanks is manufactured at the Ukroboronprom’ Malyshev Plant plant, including the Oplot, which due to its high cost is produced only under export contracts.
