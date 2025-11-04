To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Ukraine receives more Patriot batteries as Centauros break cover

4th November 2025 - 09:35 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London, UK

Centauro B1s have been donated by Italy to Ukraine. (Photo: Italian Joint Operations Command)

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced the arrival of more Patriot air defence systems in his country. The development follows the Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha calling for 10 more systems last month and Zelenskyy reiterating the need for more.

Air defence against small and large targets remains a key requirement for Ukraine against regular barrages from Russia; and the announcement of more Patriot air defence systems for Ukraine responds to that need.

The number of additional systems was not disclosed but Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy disclosed “that Patriots are now in Ukraine and being put into operation” and discussions are underway for more.

“More systems are needed to protect key infrastructure sites and our cities across the entire territory of our state,” Zelenskyy said.

“We will continue working to obtain them – not only at the political level with

