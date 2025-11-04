Ukraine receives more Patriot batteries as Centauros break cover
Air defence against small and large targets remains a key requirement for Ukraine against regular barrages from Russia; and the announcement of more Patriot air defence systems for Ukraine responds to that need.
The number of additional systems was not disclosed but Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy disclosed “that Patriots are now in Ukraine and being put into operation” and discussions are underway for more.
“More systems are needed to protect key infrastructure sites and our cities across the entire territory of our state,” Zelenskyy said.
“We will continue working to obtain them – not only at the political level with
