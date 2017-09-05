DSEI 2017: UK soldier modernisation marches on

The UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) continues to advance its soldier modernisation initiatives including plans to introduce a lighter ballistic plate for dismounted troops by the end of the decade.

The lighter ballistic plate will come as part of Virtus Pulse 2 - also known as Project SAKER - and is on track to delivered by 2019. This follows Virtus Pulse 1, which saw over 25,000 integrated load carriage and Combat Protective Equipment (CPE) systems issued to soldiers.

A MoD spokesperson told Shephard that the CPE systems have been issued ‘with priority going to those units operationally committed and