DSEI 2017: UK soldier modernisation marches on
The UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) continues to advance its soldier modernisation initiatives including plans to introduce a lighter ballistic plate for dismounted troops by the end of the decade.
The lighter ballistic plate will come as part of Virtus Pulse 2 - also known as Project SAKER - and is on track to delivered by 2019. This follows Virtus Pulse 1, which saw over 25,000 integrated load carriage and Combat Protective Equipment (CPE) systems issued to soldiers.
A MoD spokesperson told Shephard that the CPE systems have been issued ‘with priority going to those units operationally committed and
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from DSEI 2017 Show News
-
DSEI 2017: WEW fuels demand
WEW’s new self-contained Fuel Storage and Dispensing (FSD) system has a far larger capacity than the manufacturer’s normal product line, designed with the demands of …
-
DSEI 2017: Land C4ISR integration concept unveiled
Systems engineering specialist Drumgrange displayed its Land C4ISR Integration concept for tactical ground vehicles at this year's DSEI. Aimed at supporting mobility operations, the vehicle-mounted …
-
DSEI 2017: UMS Skeldar announces leasing partnership (video)
UMS Skeldar announced that it has joined forces with JetLease, a private aircraft leasing company, to launch the first global leasing product for its V-200 …
-
DSEI 2017: BAE shows off new CV90 turret (video)
BAE Systems showcased its CV90 IFV at DSEI in London equipped with its latest generation E30 turret which includes a Spike LR missile launcher system, a 30mm …
-
DSEI 2017: MKU highlights soldier modernisation system (video)
Indian company, MKU, displayed its range for body armour, helmets and optics equipment at DSEI 2017 in London. Shephard spoke with Neeraj Gupta, managing director at …
-
DSEI 2017: Gripen positions for training programmes (video)
At DSEI 2017 Saab positioned a variant of its Gripen C, dubbed the Gripen Aggressor, for two upcoming red air training programmes, the UK's ASDOT …