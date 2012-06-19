UK MOD Foxhound vehicle contract finalised

General Dynamics Land Systems - Force Protection Europe has announced that it has finalised a contract for an additional 100 Foxhound light tactical blast-protected vehicles for delivery to the UK Ministry of Defence (MOD). The company made the announcement in an 18 June, 2012 statement.

This order will expand the number of vehicles under contract from 200 to 300. Production of the first 200 Foxhounds commenced in 2011, and the first vehicles have been deployed to Afghanistan. Production now will be extended to include the additional vehicles, helping to preserve the jobs created across the UK in fabrication, manufacture and support.



Foxhound vehicles provide enhanced mobility and blast survivability to troops operating in urban environments. It is a newly designed light tactical (4x4) highly mine- and blast-protected vehicle, integrating V-hull blast-protection technology with a modular demountable protected crew pod. The vehicle's low weight and tight turning circle enable it to operate effectively in urban environments where the infrastructure cannot support heavier, larger vehicles. The V-hull runs the length of the vehicle, providing mine and blast protection for the engine and driveline components packaged within its protective envelope. The crew pod rests on the V-hull and is designed to be able to tilt, enabling routine repair and maintenance, or to be removed and replaced quickly by an alternative mission module. This modularity allows multiple configurations and capabilities although the UK MOD is currently only procuring a patrol variant of Foxhound.